What kind of religious practices can or cannot be done in Laylatul Qadr by those with religious excuses? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about religious practice in Laylatul Qadr by those with religious excuses.

Question: What kind of religious practices can be done in Laylatul Qadr by those with religious excuses and what should they avoid?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem for menstruating or Junub individuals to carry out practices of Laylatu Qadr such as Qosl, reciting Dua, Ziarat, and performing Sijdah. But they must not do a few deeds:

1) Salaat (Mostahab or Wajib)

2) Staying in Mosques or places of worship which is considered as Mosque (except in the yard which is not part of the Mosque); but no problem in staying in Hussainiahs

3) Touching the lines of the holy Quran or sacred names which exist in Duas

4) Reciting Ayahs with Wajib Sijdah; but there is no problem with reciting other Ayahs of these and other Surahs, although reciting more than seven Ayahs is Makrooh.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA