What is the ruling on smoking during fasting time? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about smoking during fasting time.
Question: Does smoking during fasting invalidate it or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The Wajib precaution is that the fasting person does not allow the cigarette and tobacco smoke and similar to these reach the throat.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
