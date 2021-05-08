Date :Saturday, May 8th, 2021 | Time : 11:23 |ID: 212288 | Print
Fatwa, Fasting in Corona outbreak, Ayatollah Sistani

What is the ruling on smoking during fasting time? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about smoking during fasting time.

Question: Does smoking during fasting invalidate it or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The Wajib precaution is that the fasting person does not allow the cigarette and tobacco smoke and similar to these reach the throat.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *