Finalists of 3rd European online Quran contest announced

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center in Hamburg, Germany, announced the finalists of the third edition of the European online Quran recitation contest named “Tanzeel”.

The Dar-ol-Quran Al-Kareem of the center has organized the contest on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan for two age groups of under and over 16.

Mostafa Ahmadian, Ahmad Yunus, Seyyed Ruhollah Mohseni, Ali Bayat, Mohammad Faheem Akbar, Mujtaba Mahmoud and Seyyed Mahdi Javadi are the contenders who will compete in the final stage.

They should send a recorded video file of their recitation of Surah Ghafir (40), verse 26 to 29, to the center by May 9.Winners will be announced and awarded on the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan.The competition is supervised by Quran experts Mahdi Adeli, Javad Turaihi, Mahdi Sultani and Ali Ramezani.