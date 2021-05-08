Date :Saturday, May 8th, 2021 | Time : 16:21 |ID: 212302 | Print

Photos: Followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in Yola “FlyTheFlag” in Solidarity with Palestine

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky flown Palestine flag in show of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine. The #FlyTheFlag campaign commences last year due to COVID-19 outbreak, the campaign substituted the annual International Quds Day procession which taking place on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. The following pictures are shoot in Yola, Adamawa state North East Nigeria.

 

 

