The Ever-living God; Part-3: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:255; Part -3) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:255; Part -3)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Ever-living God; Part-3

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

اللَّهُ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ الْحَيُّ الْقَيُّومُ ۚ لَا تَأْخُذُهُ سِنَةٌ وَلَا نَوْمٌ ۚ لَّهُ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۗ مَن ذَا الَّذِي يَشْفَعُ عِندَهُ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِهِ ۚ يَعْلَمُ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَمَا خَلْفَهُمْ ۖ وَلَا يُحِيطُونَ بِشَيْءٍ مِّنْ عِلْمِهِ إِلَّا بِمَا شَاءَ ۚ وَسِعَ كُرْسِيُّهُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضَ ۖ وَلَا يَئُودُهُ حِفْظُهُمَا ۚ وَهُوَ الْعَلِيُّ الْعَظِيمُ ﴿٢٥٥﴾

2:255 Allah – there is no deity except Him, the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of [all] existence. Neither drowsiness overtakes Him nor sleep. To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. Who is it that can intercede with Him except by His permission? He knows what is [presently] before them and what will be after them, and they encompass not a thing of His knowledge except for what He wills. His Kursi extends over the heavens and the earth, and their preservation tires Him not. And He is the Most High, the Most Great.

Commentary: The latter part of verse 2:255 begins with this phrase:

…. يَعْلَمُ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَمَا خَلْفَهُمْ … ﴿٢٥٥﴾

2:255 …He knows what is [presently] before them and what will be after them…

The phrase “yaAAlamu m a bayna aydeehim” (يَعْلَمُ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ) means “He (Allah) knows what is between their hands” and implies “He knows what (knowledge) is present with them ”. The phrase “wam a khalfahum” (وَمَا خَلْفَهُمْ) means “what (knowledge) is behind them ” or “what (knowledge) has not yet reached them ”. The pronoun “him” (هِمْ) and “hum” (هُمْ) in the phrases “aydeehim” (أَيْدِيهِمْ) and “khalfahum” (خَلْفَهُمْ) means “ them ” and refers to the “intercessors”, which was the topic of discussion in the preceding part [Al-Mizan, Vol. 2, P.510, L.2]. Within this context, the translation of the verse is:

… مَن ذَا الَّذِي يَشْفَعُ عِندَهُ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِهِ ۚ يَعْلَمُ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَمَا خَلْفَهُمْ … ﴿٢٥٥﴾

2:255 …Who is it that can intercede with Him except by His permission? He (Allah) knows what (knowledge) is present with them (intercessors) and what (knowledge) has not yet reached them (intercessors)…

The above phrase asserts that Allah (SWT) possesses knowledge, power, and authority that also encompasses His chosen intercessors. He knows who is eligible to receive His divine mercy through intercession and whether He would be pleased with intercession. Hence, He allows qualified people to ask for intercession and allows those whom He is most pleased with to intercede. Therefore, no one can undermine Allah’s (SWT) authority with intercession in the Hereafter. Furthermore, no intermediary causes in this world could bring a result against Allah’s will [Al-Mizan Vol. 2, P.510, L.2]. Further discussion is given in the appendix.

The verse then states that “they” have no knowledge except what Allah (SWT) has bestowed upon them. The pronoun “they” refers to intercessors [Al-Mizan, Vol.2. P. 511, L.6]:

… وَلَا يُحِيطُونَ بِشَيْءٍ مِّنْ عِلْمِهِ إِلَّا بِمَا شَاءَ ۚ … ﴿٢٥٥﴾

2:255 …and they (intercessors) encompass not a thing of His knowledge except for what He wills.

The entirety of the universe belongs to Allah (SWT), such as power, dignity, wealth, life, and knowledge. Every understanding which we may have from the cosmos is also from Him.

The verse then states:

… وَسِعَ كُرْسِيُّهُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضَ .. ﴿٢٥٥﴾

2:255 …His Kursi (power and authority in protecting the existence of every being) extends over the heavens and the earth.

The word Kursi (كُرْسِيُّ) means chair. The throne of a king is called Kursi (كُرْسِيُّ) [Chapter 38:34 (Sad)]. The word Kursi (كُرْسِيُّ) in this verse is a metaphor for power and authority. It implies the existence of divine power which warrants the existence of every being in the universe [Al-Mizan, Vol.2, P. 513]. Earlier it was said that Allah (SWT) is the Standing, Self-subsisting by Whom all subsist (الْقَيُّومُ). He stands by His creation and cares for them, so their existence does not perish. Kursi (كُرْسِيُّ) is the divine power that emanates from God’s knowledge and guarantees the existence of every being. Therefore, the verse continues by saying that preserving the heavens and earth does not tire Allah (SWT):

… وَلَا يَئُودُهُ حِفْظُهُمَا ۚ وَهُوَ الْعَلِيُّ الْعَظِيمُ ﴿٢٥٥﴾

2:255 …and their preservation tires Him not. And He is the Most High, the Most Great.

Allah (SWT) is Most High (الْعَلِيُّ). The complexity of creatures does not impair His authority; He is Most great (الْعَظِيمُ) and the magnitude of creation He preserves does not overwhelm or tire Him [Al-Mizan Vol.2, P.513, L28]

Appendix-1: Further discussion about the phrase (يَعْلَمُ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَمَا خَلْفَهُمْ) is as follows.

Intercessors are intermediaries between Allah (SWT); they are creatures who intercede with His permission. There are two categories of intercessors.

The first group consists of highly respected beings such as prophets and angels, whom Allah has honored to intercede with His permission in the Hereafter. Al-Mizan names this type of intercession as the legislative one.

The second group consists of the intermediary causes found in nature, which sustain our lives and bring food to our tables. For instance, Allah is the Sustainer, but He provides our sustenance through causes such as fertile lands, flowing waters, sunlight, suitable temperatures, etc. He is the Healer, but He heals us with intermediary causes like medicine. Hence, forces in nature are intercessors between Allah and us. This category of intercession is called the creative one.

Allah (SWT) ultimately has full authority, power and knowledge over all of these different types of intercessors. No form of intercession can bring a result against Allah’s will, as He grants the ultimate permissions for all types of intercession.

As it was said earlier, the pronouns “him” (هِمْ) and “hum” (هُمْ) in the phrases “aydeehim” (أَيْدِيهِمْ) and “khalfahum” (خَلْفَهُمْ) mean “ them ” and refer to intercessors. These two pronouns, however, are used for rational being in the Arabic language. Some might think that these pronouns could not be used for creative causes (as these causes are not ‘‘people’’ or rational beings).

In reply, Al-Mizan [Vol.2, P.511, L.3] states that intercession, glorification, and praise of Allah (SWT) are actions of rational beings. For this reason, the Quran uses such pronouns for lifeless beings as well, when announcing them to make such a declaration. For instance, verse 17:44 (Al-Isra) states that everything in the universe exalt and praises Allah (SWT), “but you do not understand their [way of] exalting” (وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تَفْقَهُونَ تَسْبِيحَهُمْ). In particular, the word (تَسْبِيحَهُمْ) means “their exaltation”, where the pronoun (هُمْ) in (تَسْبِيحَهُمْ) means “their” and it refers to lifeless beings in the earth and heaven.

تُسَبِّحُ لَهُ السَّمَاوَاتُ السَّبْعُ وَالْأَرْضُ وَمَن فِيهِنَّ ۚ وَإِن مِّن شَيْءٍ إِلَّا يُسَبِّحُ بِحَمْدِهِ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تَفْقَهُونَ تَسْبِيحَهُمْ ۗ إِنَّهُ كَانَ حَلِيمًا غَفُورًا ﴿٤٤﴾

17:44 The seven heavens and the earth and whatever is in them exalt Him. And there is not a thing except that it exalts [Allah] by His praise, but you do not understand their [way of] exalting. Indeed, He is ever Forbearing and Forgiving

Appendix-2: The word Kursi (كُرْسِيِّ) in chapter 38:34 (Sad) means the throne of Prophet Solomon.

وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَانَ وَأَلْقَيْنَا عَلَىٰ كُرْسِيِّهِ جَسَدًا ثُمَّ أَنَابَ ﴿٣٤﴾

38:34 And We certainly tried Solomon and placed on his throne a body; then he returned.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:255 [لَا] Not [تَأْخُذُهُ] overtaken Him [سِنَةٌ] slumber [وَلَا] and not [نَوْمٌ] sleep. [لَّهُ] To Him belongs [مَا] whatever [فِي] in [السَّمَاوَاتِ] the Heavens [وَمَا] and whatever [فِي] is in [الْأَرْضِ] the earth. [مَن] Who [ذَا] is the one [الَّذِي] who [يَشْفَعُ] can intercede [عِندَهُ] with Him [إِلَّا] except [بِإِذْنِهِ] with His permission. [يَعْلَمُ] He knows [مَا] what is [بَيْنَ] before [أَيْدِيهِمْ] them [وَمَا] and what [خَلْفَهُمْ] is behind them. [وَلَا] And not [يُحِيطُونَ] they encompass [بِشَيْءٍ] anything [مِّنْ] of [عِلْمِهِ] His knowledge [إِلَّا] except [بِمَا] of what [شَاءَ] He willed. [وَسِعَ] Extended [كُرْسِيُّهُ] His Throne [السَّمَاوَاتِ] to the heavens [وَالْأَرْضَ] and the earth[وَلَا] and not [يَئُودُهُ] tires Him [حِفْظُهُمَا] the guarding of both. [وَهُوَ] And He is [الْعَلِيُّ] the most High [الْعَظِيمُ] the Most Great.