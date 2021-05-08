Pope Francis backs waiving coronavirus vaccine patents

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Saturday backed temporary suspension of COVID-19 vaccine patents.

In a speech to a global fundraising concert to promote fair access to vaccines, the pope said the world was infected with the “virus of individualism”.

“A variant of this virus is closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines,” he said in the pre-recorded video message.

“Another variant is when we put the laws of the market or of intellectual market or intellectual property over the laws of love and the health of humanity,” he added, recalling the heavy death toll the coronavirus had inflicted on the world, Reuters reported.

His comments come after the United States announced its surprise support for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

The move is fiercely opposed by major drugmakers because they say it would set a precedent that could threaten future innovations, and insist the move would not speed up production, according to AFP.