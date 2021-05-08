Afghanistan: Terrorist attack on a girls’ school in Shia district of western Kabul; 25 killed and 52 injured

SHAFAQNA- A car bomb exploded in front of a girls’ school in the western Shia district of Kabul, killing and wounding 77 people.

The explosion took place this evening in front of the school of Sayyid al-Shuhada in the town of Etefaq, the 13th security district of Kabul. Most of the victims of this explosion were children who were leaving the school of Sayyid al-Shuhada.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told the media about the details of the blast: “So far, 25 people have been killed and 52 injured in the blast. The injured were taken to hospitals. The death toll is changing.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Health said that medical teams had arrived at the scene and had taken 46 injured to hospitals.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said the nature of the blast and its purpose were not yet known and that investigations had begun.

However, eyewitnesses said that most of the injured were students who had been expelled from the girls’ school of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) and were going to their homes.

Ali Khan Ehsani, who is a head master at the school, detailed that a car bomb full of explosives exploded near to a health clinic attached to the school, followed by two explosions caused by landmines while students were fleeing.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, condemned the attack in the Dasht-e Barchi area of west Kabul, today in a message sent to the media.

No other group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast came as Afghan security and defense officials said last week was a bloody week in terms of the severity of the war in Afghanistan, and the Taliban and civilians have been killed in heavy fighting in seven provinces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English