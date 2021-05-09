Date :Sunday, May 9th, 2021 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 212380 | Print

Can inhaling incense invalidate fast? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about inhaling incense while fasting.

Question: Can incense, meaning boiling a drug and inhale its steam or boil it with water and inhale its steam; invalidate fast?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the steam turns into water in the mouth and is swallowed; it invalidates the fast.

Source: leader.ir

