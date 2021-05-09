Can inhaling incense invalidate fast? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-09 10:44:362021-05-09 10:44:36Can inhaling incense invalidate fast? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about inhaling incense while fasting.
Question: Can incense, meaning boiling a drug and inhale its steam or boil it with water and inhale its steam; invalidate fast?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the steam turns into water in the mouth and is swallowed; it invalidates the fast.
Source: leader.ir
