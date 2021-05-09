Vienna talks still underway

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and the Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union Foreign Service Enrique Mora have held talks.

Representatives of the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) and Iran started working on technical and expertise issues, as well as preparing a draft for potential agreement.

In the current meetings, three working groups are negotiating to resolve existing issues, including Iran’s JCPOA commitments, the lift of sanctions and the US’ return to the deal, as well as executive arrangements.Yesterday, bilateral meetings were held between Iranian expert delegations with Russian and Chinese delegations.