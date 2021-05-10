Ayatollah Hakim: International forums to fulfill their humanitarian & legal duties in face of massacre of Shias in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- In a message condemning the killing of Afghan Shia girls, the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Saeed al-Hakim called on the Islamic and international community to act in accordance with their humanitarian and legal duty in the face of the genocidal crimes against Shia Muslims.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message of this Shia Religious Authority is as follows:

Once again, the inwardly blind terrorists staged a new catastrophe in Afghanistan, which led to the mass martyrdom and wounding of a large number of innocent children and teachers of the Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) girls’ school in Kabul.

While expressing our deep sorrow and condemnation of this horrific tragedy, we call on the Afghan government and the Islamic and international community to act in response to these genocidal crimes against the Shias in accordance with their human and legal duty to condemn and punish the perpetrators.

I ask God Almighty to exalt the ranks of the martyrs and to heal the wounded, and I ask for patience for the bereaved families.

La hawla wala Quwwata illa bil lahi Al ‘Aliyyil Atheem (There is no might or power EXCEPT with ALLAH)

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English