Pope calls for peace in Bayt Al-Maqdis

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis calls for peace and a shared solution to the violence occurring in Pope Francis on Sunday urged all parties to seek a common solution and put aside violence. The Pope said at the Sunday Regina Coeli address that he is following the events in Jerusalem with concern. “I pray that the city might be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace,” he said.

“I invite everyone to seek shared solutions, so that the multi-religious and multi-cultural identity of the Holy City might be respected and that fraternity might prevail,” said the Pope. “Violence generates only violence,” he concluded. “Enough with the clashes.” Clashes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied lands have escalated in recent days following the threat of a number of Palestinian families living in the area by Israeli forces to evacuate their homes .

136 Palestinians were wounded at the Al-Aqsa compound, and elsewhere in Jerusalem, on Friday and Saturday nights. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, most were hurt after being hit in the face and eyes by rubber bullets, Vatican News reported.

Now in the latest round of violence, Israeli forces attacked Muslim worshippers on Monday inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied lands. Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram Al-Sharif via stun grenade and gas bomb, according to Mehr News Agency.