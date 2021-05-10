Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Kaffarah

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Kaffarah

Kaffarah is a fine that must be paid in exchange for doing some forbidden deeds or abandoning Wajib duties. The most important types of Kaffarah are: Releasing a slave, feeding the poor people, fasting, and sacrificing. According to Islamic law, some of the acts which need Kaffarah are: Intentionally invalidating the fast of Ramadhan, Breaking the vows, promise and Nazr/Nadhr (a vow or commitment to carry out an act), and Performing some of the prohibitions of Ihram.

“(The fast is) (for) a prescribed number of days. So, whoever of you is sick or is on a journey, then a (fixed) number of other days; and against the ones who can afford it, there should be a ransom of food for an indigent man; (yet) whoever volunteers charitably, then it is most charitable on his part; and to fast is more charitable for you, in case you know.”

The Holy Quran (2:184)