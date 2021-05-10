Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:04 |ID: 212463 | Print
Shia Graph, Kaffarah

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Kaffarah

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Kaffarah

Kaffarah is a fine that must be paid in exchange for doing some forbidden deeds or abandoning Wajib duties. The most important types of Kaffarah are: Releasing a slave, feeding the poor people, fasting, and sacrificing. According to Islamic law, some of the acts which need Kaffarah are: Intentionally invalidating the fast of Ramadhan, Breaking the vows, promise and Nazr/Nadhr (a vow or commitment to carry out an act), and Performing some of the prohibitions of Ihram.

“(The fast is) (for) a prescribed number of days. So, whoever of you is sick or is on a journey, then a (fixed) number of other days; and against the ones who can afford it, there should be a ransom of food for an indigent man; (yet) whoever volunteers charitably, then it is most charitable on his part; and to fast is more charitable for you, in case you know.”

The Holy Quran (2:184)

Shia Graph, Kaffarah

You might also like
Mid-Sha'ban, Imam Mahdi, Shia Graph Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mid-Sha'ban
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: A Juzʼ of the Quran
Islamic Laws on fasting: Recompense of a fast
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws to make up the missed fasts before converting to Islam
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast - Intentionally remaining in a state of Janabah…
Ar-Rahman, Allah, God, Shia Graph Beautiful Names of God: Ar-Rahman+Photo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *