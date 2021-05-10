Can a person who cannot quit smoking fast during Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about smoking and fasting.

Question: Can those who are unable to quit smoking or opium fast and still smoke them?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: According to Wajib precaution, the fasting is not correct, and the general public is able at least during days of Ramadhan to quit these, and this blessed month is a suitable opportunity for quitting them.

Question: If the smoking person is unable to quit in a way that if he/she quits will get headache and this person is also cannot travel; how can such a person fast in the correct way?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If nicotine patch can resolve the problem, can use that.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA