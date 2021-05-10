What is the ruling on fasting for a person who is addicted to smoking? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about fasting for a person who is addicted to smoking.

Question: Can a person who is addicted to smoking and must smoke few cigarettes per day, fast; and is the fast correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to Wajib precaution the fasting person must avoid various kinds of tobacco smokes and in case of urgency the obligation to fast is not lifted (the obligation to fast remains valid).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA