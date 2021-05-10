Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under special conditions

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has announced that it plans to hold this year’s Hajj pilgrimage under special conditions due to the coronavirus.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry said in a statement that Hajj will go ahead this year with all the health, security and regulatory standards and regulations in place in order to preserve the health and well being of the pilgrims.”Health institutions in Saudi Arabia will continue to assess the situation and take all the measures to preserve the health of all mankind,” the ministry added. The ministry said that it would announce the specific measures and organizational plans at a later date, Saudi Gazette reported.