Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under special conditions

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has announced that  it plans to hold this year’s Hajj pilgrimage under special conditions due to the coronavirus.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry said in a statement that Hajj will go ahead this year with all the health, security and regulatory standards and regulations in place in order to preserve the health and well being of the pilgrims.”Health institutions in Saudi Arabia will continue to assess the situation and take all the measures to preserve the health of all mankind,” the ministry added. The ministry said that it would announce the specific measures and organizational plans at a later date, Saudi Gazette reported.

The Kingdom had organised an exceptional Hajj season last year with a limited number of pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of Covid. Saudi Arabia has so far reported 426,384 confirmed Covid cases, with 7,072 deaths and 409,740 recoveries, according to WION news.

