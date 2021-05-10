Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021 | Time : 11:20 |ID: 212503 | Print

What are the rulings on payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah to Sadaat & in places other than the town of own residence? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwas

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah.

Question: What is the ruling on payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah to Sadaat by non-Sadaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Non-Sadaat cannot pay Zakat Al-Fitrah to poor Sadaat; and if paid has no reward, and the responsibility in this case is with the head of family.

Question: What is the ruling on paying Zakat Al-Fitrah in a town/place other than the town/place the payer is residing?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to precaution, pay at the same town residing.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

