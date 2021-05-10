What are the rulings on payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah to Sadaat & in places other than the town of own residence? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwas

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-10 11:20:132021-05-10 11:20:13What are the rulings on payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah to Sadaat & in places other than the town of own residence? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwas
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah.
Question: What is the ruling on payment of Zakat Al-Fitrah to Sadaat by non-Sadaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Non-Sadaat cannot pay Zakat Al-Fitrah to poor Sadaat; and if paid has no reward, and the responsibility in this case is with the head of family.
Question: What is the ruling on paying Zakat Al-Fitrah in a town/place other than the town/place the payer is residing?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to precaution, pay at the same town residing.
