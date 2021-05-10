Philippines president declares Thursday a holiday for Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte declared Thursday, May 13, a holiday in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid al-Fitr, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” Duterte said in Proclamation No. 1142, CNN reported.

The country celebrates the holiday under Republic Act 9177 of 2002, but the date is not fixed as the Muslim calendar is based on the different phases of the moon.During Ramadan, Muslims fast every day, from dawn to dusk.