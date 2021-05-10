Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021 | Time : 16:28 |ID: 212529 | Print

Philippines president declares Thursday a holiday for Eid Al-Fitr

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte declared Thursday, May 13, a holiday in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid al-Fitr, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” Duterte said in Proclamation No. 1142, CNN reported.

The country celebrates the holiday under Republic Act 9177 of 2002, but the date is not fixed as the Muslim calendar is based on the different phases of the moon.During Ramadan, Muslims fast every day, from dawn to dusk.

You might also like
Syrians return home to spend Ramadan holiday
Egypt's Ramadan lanterns: symbol of unity and joy in Holy Month
Office of Ayatollah Khamenei: Sunday 24 May 2020 Is Eid In Iran
Italy: Mosques To Remain Closed For Eid Al-Fitr
Fatwa on Coronavirus patients’ fasting issued by UAE scholars
Iran: Holy sites to reopen after Eid Al-Fitr
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *