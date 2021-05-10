Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021 | Time : 18:51 |ID: 212546 | Print

Photos: Hussayni service processions offer Iftar tables in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Hussayni service processions organize Iftar tables for visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn(A.S) and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), from the first days of the advent of the holy month.

 

