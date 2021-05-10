Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021 | Time : 19:10 |ID: 212561 | Print

Photos: Hundreds injured in renewed Israeli police attack on Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A large number of Israeli police forces stormed and encircled the Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday morning, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades at Palestinian worshippers, injuring hundreds.

