Rashida Tlaib: US tax dollars shouldn’t support Israeli apartheid

SHAFAQNA- The United States must ensure that its tax dollars are not going to support an Israeli “apartheid” act in Jerusalem, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) said over the weekend as she tweeted against Israeli violence towards Palestinians in Jerusalem as severe clashes broke out over the weekend.

“Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity,” tweeted Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the US. “I am tired of people functioning from a place of fear rather than doing what’s right because of the bullying by pro-Israel lobbyists,” she added. “This is apartheid, plain and simple,” Tlaib stated.