Rashida Tlaib: US tax dollars shouldn’t support Israeli apartheid
SHAFAQNA- The United States must ensure that its tax dollars are not going to support an Israeli “apartheid” act in Jerusalem, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) said over the weekend as she tweeted against Israeli violence towards Palestinians in Jerusalem as severe clashes broke out over the weekend.
On Monday, she called on President Joe Biden to intervene and stop Israel from entering the Temple Mount where it has been trying to quell protests. “Israel attacks it during Ramadhan. Where’s the outrage,” she asked on Twitter.
In response, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that: “Israel bends over backwards to secure Muslim worship at Muslim holy sites. You are way off on the facts.”
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted: “The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward.”
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, “The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately.”
