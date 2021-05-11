Date :Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 | Time : 03:45 |ID: 212604 | Print

Rashida Tlaib: US tax dollars shouldn’t support Israeli apartheid

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- The United States must ensure that its tax dollars are not going to support an Israeli “apartheid” act in Jerusalem, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) said over the weekend as she tweeted against Israeli violence towards Palestinians in Jerusalem as severe clashes broke out over the weekend.

“Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity,” tweeted Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the US. “I am tired of people functioning from a place of fear rather than doing what’s right because of the bullying by pro-Israel lobbyists,” she added. “This is apartheid, plain and simple,” Tlaib stated.

On Monday, she called on President Joe Biden to intervene and stop Israel from entering the Temple Mount where it has been trying to quell protests. “Israel attacks it during Ramadhan. Where’s the outrage,” she asked on Twitter.

In response, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that: “Israel bends over backwards to secure Muslim worship at Muslim holy sites. You are way off on the facts.”

She was not the only US politician to issue a comment. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) tweeted against the Israeli police use of tear gas in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount, knowns to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif.
“This is happening as Muslims pray tarawih & tahajud in Palestine. Families who pray all night during Ramadhan, the mosque is like home. Palestinians deserve to find refuge in a Mosque and peace in Ramadhan,” Omar tweeted. “Where is the media coverage?,” she asked.
 They spoke out after a weekend of violence in Jerusalem in which over 200 Palestinians were injured. Violence broke out on the Temple Mount where Muslims had gathered for Ramadan prayers. There were also clashes in and around the Old City in Jerusalem, including in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
A few Democratic senators also spoke out against the pending Israeli evictions of four Palestinian families from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah over a property dispute. The Biden administration has spoken out against the evictions, but a number of senators felt the statement was not strong enough.
“Evictions of families in east Jerusalem would violate international law. If the Biden Administration puts the rule of law and human rights at the heart of its foreign policy, this is not a moment for tepid statements,” tweeted Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland.)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted: “The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, “The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately.”

You might also like
Amnesty demands release for Palestinian teen detained without charge
Still Israel Refuse to Handover the Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs+ Video
Israeli forces detained over 300 Palestine children in 3 months: Report
Israel Bans Children from Playing in Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyard
Iran believes serious resistance is needed against Israel's destructive acts
Coronavirus: Israel to use ‘anti-terrorism’ tool to monitor infected citizens
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *