Many cultures bring their own foods to Ramadan celebrations

SHAFAQNA- Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims all around the world and, food plays a very important role to celebrate the month. Many cultures bring their own foods to their Ramadan celebrations.

Food is part of Ramadan’s traditions; family and friends gather to share and enjoy the two meals that are served: Iftar celebrated at sunset when Muslims break their fast, and Sahur consumed early in the morning before the day starts.

As people are reflecting on their religious lives during the month of Ramadan, sharing Iftar and preparing Ramadan food for others is often considered to be a positive and charitable act.

A traditional Iftar menu

At the end of the day, family members gather around Iftar table and wait for the Maghreb Adhan that marks the end of the fast. Every country and region has a particular delicacy enjoyed by its people. However, there are a few favorite Ramadan foods that have become staples across the globe. Below, you’ll find an assortment of delicious dishes and beverages that are enjoyed during Ramadan. A traditional Iftar menu includes a variety of dishes:

Soups

Soups are very healthy options to start the Iftar as they replenish the body fluids and warm the stomach, hence preparing it to receive other foods. Lentil, vegetable, chicken, and vermicelli soups are usually served during Ramadan, with lentil soup being the most common one in Lebanon, Food-heritage.org told.

Shorba

Shorba is a lentil soup popular in the Middle East. Also known as Arabic lentil soup, this nutritious mix of vegetables and protein is a nice way to ease the stomach into breaking the Ramadan fast before indulging in heavier dishes.

Kibbe

Present on many Middle Eastern tables during the month of Ramadan (and year round), kibbe are small fried dumplings stuffed with meat. The dough is made from bulgur wheat, which has a pleasant chewy texture perfect for frying, according to Finedininglovers.

Ramadan Pita

Perhaps the most popular Ramadan food. This pita is a soft leavened Turkish bread known as Ramazan pidesi. It is round and flat and almost resembles a pizza dough. It’s a simple Ramadan recipe made with wheat flour and usually is topped with sesame and Nigella sativa seeds.

Masood

Originating in Iraq, where locals take pride in having the best recipes for the dish, Masgouf is a grilled carp dish that is often eaten during Iftar, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Ramadan Desserts

Sweets are a global fixture of Ramadan. They are offered to visitors with coffee or tea throughout the night, or taken as presents when visiting others, or to simply nibble on to restore the energy lost during the day. Sweets makers all over the Muslim world work around the clock to cater to the increased demand, Baconismagic told.

Atayef or Qatayef

One of most unique and only special in Ramadan is “Qatayef”, (قطايف) the kind of desert that has been exported to the Arab and Muslim world, Arabamerica mentioned.

Originating in Lebanon, these sweet stuffed pancakes are one of the treats that are often enjoyed after a day’s fasting. The sweet dough is made with flour, cream, milk and sugar which are is whisked and fried. The dough must not be too thin so that it the treat is soft rather than crispy.

Luqaimat

With their mix of consistency and sweet taste they are very popular. The key to great luqaimat is they must be light and fluffy on the inside, and crunchy on the outside. The simple dough is often dipped in date syrup before cooking. Then they are rolled into small balls and covered in sesame seeds for cooking.

Kunafa

Kunafa is a dessert that has many variants across the Arabic and Muslim world. It is often eaten in the evening during the breaking of the fast. The dish is made with a sweet pastry or dough, that is then soaked in a sugar syrup. This dough is layered with clotted cream or a smooth cheese and nuts such as almonds.