When is the right time to pay Zakat Al-Fitrah? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about when to pay Zakat Al-Fitrah.

Question: When is the time to put aside Zakat Al-Fitrah and pay when to pay it?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: From the evening before Eid Al-Fitr can pay Zakat Al-Fitrah or put aside, and according to Wajib precaution; the responsible person (Mokallaf) must pay Zakat Al-Fitrah before Eid Salaat/Salaah, but if does not pray Eid Salaat can delay paying Zakat Al-Fitrah till before noon. And if can find a poor person, putting aside Zakat Al-Fitrah is not enough; but if cannot find a poor person, put aside Zakat Al-Fitrah and pay when the poor person is found. And if it is not put aside, according to Wajib precaution, the obligation is not removed, and must pay it with the intention of getting close to God (Qurbah); and without the intention of act (Ada) and Qadha.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA