What can be given as Zakat Al-Fitrah and how much for each person? The Grand Ayatollah Khameni’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about what can be given as Zakat Al-Fitrah and how much for each person.

Question: What is the amount of Zakat Al-Fitrah for each person and what must be given as Zakat Al-Fitrah?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The responsible person (Mokallaf) must pay to a poor person for himself and those who are dependent on him, three kilograms of wheat, or barley, or dates, or raisins, or rice, or corn, and similar to them. And if pay the price one of those items is enough of (three kilograms for each person).

(The price of three kilogram of one of the mentioned items for each person; the responsible person must pay for himself as well as each one of his dependents).

