Karbala: Gifts and vows of Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The gifts and vows department of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine explained the mechanism by which gifts and vows for the holy shrine are received, and their ways of disbursement.

The head of the department, Sayed Mo’een Al-Husseini, told Al-Kafeel Network: “Some believers may ask about the mechanism used in collecting gifts and vows at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, and the methods used to receive them in addition to the ways for their disbursement.

This question came either directly through visitors to the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine or via its e-mail address, or social media networks. Therefore we would like to clarify that donations and vows are obtained from visitors through a specialized division which is (the Receiving Division), which has the responsibility of receiving the donations according to the donor wish, whether for the reconstruction of the Holy Shrine or for the service of its visitors or for the holy grid or other in return for receipts given to the donor confirming the type of gift or vow desired by the visitor, and then the donations are delivered daily to the treasurers who are administratively linked to the Financial Affairs Department, and also in return for receipts.”.

He explained: “The donations are divided into three types: cash donations and in-kind donations that include gold jewellery and valuable items, including carpets and others. The third category is the receipt of sacrifices [sheep/cows..] donated by visitors, and which are received by the sacrifices receiving unit, within procedures that take into account all health and legal measures, and then officially transferred to the host restaurant department of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine.”

It is noteworthy that the department for receiving gifts and vows at the holy shrine is considered one of the important and vital departments in it, because of its direct contact with visitors and its continuous communication with them, as the department supervises the receipt of gifts and vows offered to the holy shrine by the honorable visitors according to certain controls prepared for this purpose, in addition to offering some blessing gifts from the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine to them.