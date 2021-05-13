Karbala: Works on the sanctuary’s grid of “the left hand” exceed 95 percent + Photos

SHAFAQNA-Alkafeel: The Department for the manufacture of holy shrines’ grids and doors of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine announced that the work in the grid of the shrine of the left hand of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) has reached more than 90%, and is still continuing to accomplish what remains as planned.

According to Assistant Head of the Department Mr Hussam Mohamad: “The work currently assigned to the cadres of our department are three projects. The first is the grid for the shrine of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), and the second is the facade of the grid for the Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his holy reappearance) towards the women’s hall. And the third is the grid of the shrine of the left hand of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). The work in these projects is conducted in parallel lines, without any intersection or defect. Therefore the work on the grid of the hand shrine reached more than 90%”.

He continued: “After completing all the woodwork for the grid from the inside, work was started to dye the parts that needed to be dyed, according to the color and location of each part, in addition to preparation for painting the poetic and Quranic writing bands with enamel and gold water, in addition to painting the decorative frieze above the poetic inscription and surrounds the eight parts of the grid, and each part in it is in the middle of a decorative flower (tura), and on either side of it is a decorative piece that connects each part and makes it one piece.”