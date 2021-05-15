Development of health center at Shalamjah border crossing

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine announced that its staff has completed its work on the rehabilitation and development of the health center at the Shalamjah land border crossing, located to the east of Basra Governorate on the common border with the Republic of Iran.

These works are part of the series of initiatives of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine that support the health situation and its facilities and to support the medical staff.

The Head of the aforementioned department, Eng. Samir Abbas, explained to the Al-Kafeel Network, saying: “These actions were carried out after an appeal was received by the Basra Provincial Health Department to rehabilitate and develop this center, as it is an important center and one of the expatriate examination centers in the country. And after obtaining the necessary approvals by The General Secretariat of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, a technical team was formed to conduct a site and field inspection of the center and record its needs, after which the works began.”

He added: “The works included most of the joints of the health center, and they were as follows:

– Rehabilitation of nine main halls, supplying them with all their requirements within medical specifications and using authorized materials that are compatible with the nature of the facility.

– Creating main and secondary corridors for the center to facilitate the movement, and covering them with paving stone (muqarnas).

– Restoring the infrastructure of all the center’s systems (electricity – water – fire – cameras – sanitation).

– Establishing a waiting area to receive arrivals, with an area of ​​550 square meters.”

He concluded: “All work is carried out according to what is planned, and at a rate of 12 hours per day.”