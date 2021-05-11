https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/A4B83780-3862-4210-9EBD-252DFCD40852.jpeg 599 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-05-11 16:07:57 2021-05-11 16:07:57 Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine in last days of Ramadan