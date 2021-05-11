https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/1C7309CB-03EC-4FDE-B722-2E2E8421BCD5.jpeg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-11 16:15:522021-05-11 16:15:52Photos: Holy Qur'an Juz Khani Recitation in Holy Mosque of Kufa
Photos: Holy Qur’an Juz Khani Recitation in Holy Mosque of Kufa
SHAFAQNA-
This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!