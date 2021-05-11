Virtual Quran expo to close Wednesday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first virtual exhibition of the Holy Quran that was launched on May 1 will conclude on Wednesday.

More than 500 publishers have presented their books on different religious and Quranic subjects at the expo’s book fair, according to the ministry’s Quran and Etrat Deputy.

The exhibition had been scheduled to close on May 10 but will run until last day of the holy month of Ramadan.The virtual expo has been held instead of the annual international Quran exhibition that was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Tehran International Quran Exhibition is annually organized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in the holy month of Ramadan.