Date :Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ team serve Iftar to over 60 needy children in Zanzibar, Tanzania

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Another Successful Iftar event by ”Who is Hussain?” team in Zanzibar, Tanzania. A total of 61 children were hosted for and every child left with a bag of goodies and a set of new clothes and shoes for Eid.

 

