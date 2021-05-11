Quranic building opens in Algeria

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic building was opened in the last week of the holy month of Ramadan in Setif city of Algeria.

According to alkhabar.com, the local radio channel of the city announced the launching of the building, which has been constructed on a 430-square-meter site.

The 7-floor building has a hall which can host 400 to 1200 Quran students.

There are also rooms for holding Quran memorization courses for men and women, a conference hall and other classes in the building.

Nightly Quran reading sessions are also held on the roof of the building.

It has a medical clinic, a radio studio, a library, etc.The activities in the Quranic building will start in summer with a summer Quran school for children under 6 and a Quran memorization course for children from 6 to 10 years of age.

Intensive Quranic courses for those aged above 10 and a course on memorization of 10 to 30 Hizbs of Quran, courses on Islamic sciences, educational programs for the disabled, employees and the youth, speeches and special programs for imams of mosques and Quran teachers will be among the programs to be held at the building.