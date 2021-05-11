Pakistani PM urges people to observe health protocols during Eid holidays

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the COVID cases in the country are witnessing a stabilizing effect and urged the public to adopt COVID standard operating procedure (SOPs) during Eid al-Fitr holidays in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

During interaction with the public on telephone, the prime minister said that Pakistan was fortunate to come out successfully from the first and second wave and the government’s strategy helped in saving both the economy and COVID-19.

The situation in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are before everyone as they are witnessing a rise in COVID cases,” he said while urging people to take care of their elders during Eid holidays and strictly adhere to COVID SOPs.

“The more we adopt precautionary measures, the sooner we will be able to come out of this situation,” he said adding that during his visit to PIMs, doctors conveyed that the COVID cases have stabilized and are not following an upward trajectory now, suchtv.pk reported.

He said that the use of masks has proved important globally to reduce COVID spread by 50 percent and therefore, the public should wear masks on Eid so that the government should not be forced to impose a lockdown.

If SOPs are implemented, the prime minister said that they would be able to come out of the third wave.