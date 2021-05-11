Date :Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 | Time : 19:18 |ID: 212811 | Print

Referendum, only fair solution to Palestinian issue: Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there is only one fair solution to the Palestinian issue, which is to refer it to the will of the people of this land and to refer to a popular referendum.

Zarif made the remarks in a tweet in Arabic on his official page on Tuesday.

The attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the killing of worshipers and disrespect for religious sanctities is the greatest evidence of the racist, criminal nature of this occupying regime (the Zionist regime), the foreign minister said. He said that the occupying regime of Israel has always been the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region.

