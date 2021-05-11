Amnesty International accuses Israel of brutally using force against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International has accused the Israeli regime of brutally using force against Palestinian protesters during clashes in the city of East Jerusalem.

Amnesty International also stated that these tools and strategies are disproportionate and illegal.

The organization called on Israeli authorities to immediately stop the forced relocation operation in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and to end the continued forced migration of Palestinians from East Jerusalem.

Amnesty International also said it had gathered evidence of “a horrific way in which Israeli forces have used arbitrary and excessive force against Palestinian peaceful protesters in recent days”.

