Latest statistics from Gaza war; 30 martyrs and 203 wounded; 10 martyrs are children

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health of Gaza announced the latest statistics of the Israeli regime’s airstrikes in this area and announced the martyrdom of 30 people, including 10 children.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said in a statement that 203 people had been injured in heavy bombardment of homes and civilians.

Television channels also reported that Gaza is currently (Wednesday morning) under the heaviest air strikes and that Israeli warships are targeting residential areas from the sea.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English