Ayatollah Sistani’s response to the current situation in Occupied Palestine / The authority strongly supports the courageous resistance of the Palestinian people

SHAFAQNA- The office of Ayatollah Sistani issued an important statement about the current situation in occupied Palestine, especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the crimes committed by the Israeli occupiers.

According to Shafaqna, the statement is as follows:

In the name of God

Religious authority – once again – emphasizes its strong support for the glorious people of Palestine in their courageous resistance to the occupiers. The occupiers seek to seize more of the occupied territories and force other residents of Holy Al-Quds to emigrate.

The religious authority calls on the free nations to support the Palestinian people in reclaiming their deprived rights.

The violent clashes that are taking place these days in Al-Aqsa Mosque and other occupied territories undoubtedly show the strength of the Palestinians in the face of the brutal occupation and the ongoing aggression and show that the Palestinians will not relinquish their right to the occupied territories at any cost. The usurped do not come short, even though the cost of this sacrifice is expensive.

We ask God Almighty to help them and help them with a decisive victory, victory comes only from Allah. Indeed Allah is all-mighty, all-wise.

٢٩ / Ramadan / 1440 AH