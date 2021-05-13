Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Zakat al-Fitr (Fitrah)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Zakat al-Fitr (Fitrah)

Zakat al-Fitr or Fitrah is the payment of one sa’ (around 3 Kg.) of the usual main food, such as wheat, barley, dates, rice, raisins; or its equal in cash per member of household to the poor people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The time to pay Zakat al-Fitr is before the Eid Prayer (Eid Salah) or Zuhr prayer in Eid al-Fitr. The distribution categories of Zakat al-Fitra are the same as those of Zakat al-Mal, but according to some Religious Authorities, it is an obligatory precaution to be paid to the poor. According to the narrations, paying Zakat al-Fitr, completes fasting, secures its acceptance, and complements Zakat al-Mal.

“Whoever pays Zakat al-Fitra, Almighty God will compensate by it whatever (amount) he has skimped of his Zakat al-Mal.”

Imam Ali (A.S)