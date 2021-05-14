Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Eid Al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking the Fast)

Eid Al-Fitr, the first day of the Month of Shawwal, is the end of the obligatory fasting of Ramadhan and is one of the most important Muslim holidays. In the narrations, this day is introduced as the day of rewards for those whose fast is accepted in the holy Month of Ramadhan. On this day, fasting is Haram (forbidden) and paying Zakat Al-Fitr is Wajib (obligatory) on Muslims. Special rituals and rules have been said for the night and day of Eid Al-Fitr; That reciting prayers and supplications, reciting the holy Quran, Ghusl, Pilgrimage to Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine, Ihya and reciting certain Takbirs are among the recommended acts of them. This day is an official holiday in most Islamic countries and Muslims hold Eid prayers.

“The day of Fitr is appointed as Eid so that Muslims have a gathering and come out for the sake of God and praise Allah (SWT) for the blessings they have been given; and the day of Eid is the day of gathering, day of breaking the fasting, day of giving Zakat, day of happiness and day of worship…”

Imam Al-Ridha (A.S)