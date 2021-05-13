Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Eid al-Fitr Prayer (Eid Salah)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Eid al-Fitr Prayer (Eid Salah)

Eid prayer is a prayer which Muslims perform on Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha after the sunrise. According to Shia jurisprudence performing this prayer in jama’a (congregationally) is Wajib (obligatory) during the time that an infallible Imam is present and is Mustahabb (recommended) during the time of occultation.

Eid prayer consists of two rak’as. After Surah al-Fatiha in each rak’a another surah from the Qur’an is recited; however, it is better to read Surah al-Shams in the former and Surah al-Ghashiya in the latter or Surah al-A’la and Surah al-Shams respectively. After reciting surah in the first rak’a, there are five Takbirs followed by five Qunuts (one Qunut after each Takbir), and in the second rak’a, four Takbirs with four Qunuts. Any supplications or prayers will suffice in the Qunuts, like the other prayer, but it is better to read this special supplication:

“O Allah! Worthy of supremacy and greatness, and worthy of magnanimity and omnipotence, and worthy to pardon and to show mercy, and worthy of being wary of and to forgive: I beseech You by the right of this day – which You have appointed to be an Eid for the Muslims and to be [a source for] accumulating [Your blessings], and [a source of] honour, nobility, and increase [in Your blessings] for Muhammad, may Allah shower His blessings upon and extend His salutations to him and his progeny – that You bless Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad, and that You place me in every goodness in which You placed Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad, and that You remove me from every evil from which You removed Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad, may Your blessings be upon him and upon them. O Allah! I indeed beseech You for the good for which Your righteous servants have beseeched You, and I seek protection in You from all that for which Your purified servants have sought Your protection.”