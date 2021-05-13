Date :Thursday, May 13th, 2021 | Time : 07:05 |ID: 212939 | Print
Islamic laws on fasting: Zakat al-fitrah

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Alms Tax (Zakat): Zakat al-fitrah

Ruling 2003: A person who at the time of sunset (ghurub) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr is baligh and sane, and not unconscious, poor, or a slave, must give on his behalf and on behalf of those who are dependent on him, one sa’ – which is approximately three kilograms – of food per head to someone who is entitled to receive zakat. The food that he gives must be considered to be a staple food in his town, such as wheat, barley, dates, raisins, rice, millet, or something similar, and it suffices if he gives the food’s monetary value instead. The obligatory precaution is that food that is not considered to be staple in his town must not be given as zakat even if what he gives is wheat, barley, dates, or raisins.

French

La Zakât: Ceux qui méritent de bénéficier de la Zakât

Article 705: Si, au moment du coucherdu soleil, la veille du ‘Ïd-ul-Fitr, un adulte est sain d’esprit etn’est ni inconscient, ni pauvre, ni esclave, il doit payer, à une personnequi remplit les conditions requises pour toucher la Zakât-ul-Fitr,environ trois kilos de blé, d’orge, de dattes, de raisins, de riz ou de millet,etc. pour lui-même et (la même quantité) pour chaque personne qui dépend delui. Et il peut aussi payer en espèces la valeur des denrées alimentairesénumérées. Par précaution obligatoire, on ne doit pas offrir à titre de Zakâtal-Fitrah, une denrée alimentaire (y compris celles précitées) qui nesoit pas un aliment de base des gens de la région.

