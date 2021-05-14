Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Distribution of Zakat Al-Fitrah

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Zakat according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Alms Tax (Zakat): Distribution of Zakat Al-Fitrah

Ruling 2023: Based on obligatory precaution, zakat al-fitrah must only be given to the poor, and this means poor Shias who satisfy the criteria mentioned previously regarding those who are entitled to receive Zakat. In the event that there are no poor Shias in one’s town, he can give it to other Muslims who are poor, but in any case, Fitrah must not be given to a Nasibi.

French

LA Zakât: L’utilisation de la Zakât-ul-fitr

Article 711: Par précaution obligatoire, Zakât-ul-fitr doit être payée seulement à un Chiite pauvre qui remplit les conditions requises pour ceux qui ont droit à la Zakât en général. Toutefois, s’il n’y a pas un Chiite qui a droit à cette allocation, dans la ville, on peut l’allouer à un autre Musulman qui la mérite. Mais en aucun cas, Zakât al-fitrah ne doit être donnée à un Nâçibî (un ennemi des Ahl-ul-Bayt).