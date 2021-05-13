Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Miscellaneous rulings on Zakat al-fitrah

Date :Thursday, May 13th, 2021 | Time : 21:14 |ID: 212954 | Print
SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Alms Tax (Zakat): Miscellaneous rulings on Zakat al-fitrah

Ruling 2033: A person must give zakat al-fitrah with the intention of qurbah – i.e. in humility to the Lord of the worlds – and he must make the intention of giving fitrah at the time of giving it.

