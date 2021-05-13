https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2033-e1620936871913.jpg 609 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-13 21:14:512021-05-13 21:14:51Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Miscellaneous rulings on Zakat al-fitrah
Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Miscellaneous rulings on Zakat al-fitrah
SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Alms Tax (Zakat): Miscellaneous rulings on Zakat al-fitrah
Ruling 2033: A person must give zakat al-fitrah with the intention of qurbah – i.e. in humility to the Lord of the worlds – and he must make the intention of giving fitrah at the time of giving it.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!