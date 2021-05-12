Latest news from Gaza war: 56 martyrs, including 14 children

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the increase in the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip to 56 people, 14 of whom were children and five were women.



Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue, and resistance forces fired rockets at various parts of the occupied territories in response to the regime’s brutal attacks.

Zionist attacks on various parts of the Gaza Strip, which intensified today (Wednesday), have so far killed 48 Palestinians, fourteen of whom were children.

According to the report, more than 300 Palestinians were also injured in the attacks.

On the other hand, the resistance forces fired rockets at the occupied Palestinian cities, so that the Israeli army announced that since the beginning of the conflict between the two sides, more than a thousand rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli sources, meanwhile, reported that a jeep carrying Israeli troops was targeted by Palestinian resistance forces on the Gaza Strip border, killing Israeli soldiers.

Israeli sources also reported that a number of others were injured in the attacks, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

On the other hand, the efforts of some factions to calm the situation between Israel and Palestine continue. In this regard, Israeli sources stated that Joe Biden intends to send his envoy to Israel to stop the escalation of the situation between the two sides.

Some Hebrew and Arab media also reported that Egypt is working to restore peace between Israel and the Gaza Strip, sending two separate delegations to Gaza and the occupied territories.

