The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announces Thursday as last day of Ramadan and Friday as Eid Al-Fitr In Britain, Scandinavia and most European countries, the Middle East and most parts of the world

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Authority of Shias in Najaf Ashraf, issued a statement announcing tomorrow (Thursday) as the completion of the holy Month of Ramadan 1442 AH and Friday May 14th, 2021 as Eid Al Fitr in Britain, Scandinavia and most European countries, the Middle East and most parts of the world.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority’s office is as follows:

In the Name of the Most High

Praise be to Allah Lord of the worlds and peace and blessings be upon Mohammad and his pure household

Thursday is the last day of Ramadhan, and Friday 14 May is the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in the United Kingdom, Scandinavian countries, most of Europe, Middle East and most of the countries.

Ayatollah Sistani’s office

بسمه تعالى

رؤیت هلال ماه شوال با چشم غیر مسلح پس از غروب روز چهارشنبه ٢٩ ماه مبارک رمضان براى آقاى سیستانى مد ظله ثابت نگردید، بنا بر نظر فقهى معظم له فردا پنجشنبه آخر ماه رمضان و جمعه روز عید سعید فطر خواهد بود.

با آرزوى قبولى عبادات و طاعات همگان عید سعید را پیشا پیش به تمام مسلمانان تبریک مى گوییم.

دفتر آقاى سیستانى

بسمه تعالى

ان يوم الخميس هو المتمم لعدة شهر رمضان وان يوم الجمعة 14 ايار 2021م هو اول ايام عيد الفطر المبارك لعام 1442هـ في بريطانيا والدول الاسكندنافية ومعظم الدول الاوربية والشرق الاوسط ومعظم دول العالم

نسأل الله تعالى ان يجعله عيد خير وبركة لجميع المسلمين انه سميع مجيب

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته