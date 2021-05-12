Date :Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 | Time : 19:10 |ID: 212988 | Print

Office of Ayatollah Khamenei: Tomorrow (Thursday) is Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- The office of Ayatollah Khamenei announces Eid Al-Fitr 1442 will be tomorrow (Thursday) 13 May 2021.

The text of the announcement is as follows:

in the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Wishing the acceptance of the prayers and worship of the dear nation in the holy Month of Ramadan, we inform the honorable people of Iran that according to numerous reports received by the reliable and trustworthy observers, the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, has been confirmed for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei; so tomorrow (Thursday), May 13, will be the first day of Shawwal Al-Mukarram and Eid Al-Fitr in Iran.

The office of Ayatollah Khamenei

 

