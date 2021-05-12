Iranian FM visits Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed: “We have had relations with Saudi Arabia and and we hope that these contacts will be fruitful through further cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, for peace and security in the region, especially Yemen, which is suffering from a great humanitarian catastrophe.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who traveled to Syria after meeting with Bashar al-Assad and his Syrian counterpart, told reporters: “I thank the government and people of Syria for their warm hospitality and I congratulate the Syrian people on the eve of Eid al-Fitr.”

He continued: “Today, in a meeting with Bashar al-Assad and in a meeting with Faisal Mekdad, we followed up on bilateral, regional and global issues.”

Continuing his speech after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: “In this meeting, we talked about the latest situation in the occupied territories and the possibility of this situation becoming worse.”

He added: “It is clear that Israel’s aggression will be met with resistance, and it is the duty of the international community to intervene to prevent the continuation of Israeli aggression.”

Asked about relations with Saudi Arabia, Zarif said: “We are ready and have always been ready to have close relations with Saudi Arabia. Our Syrian brothers have always welcomed cooperation in the Arab world, and we are in the same situation.”

Zarif added: “We have had relations with Saudi Arabia and we hope that these contacts will be fruitful through further cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, for the peace and security of the region, especially Yemen, which is suffering from a great humanitarian catastrophe.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English