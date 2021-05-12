Fifteen Arab countries announce Thursday as Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries celebrating Eid on Thursday, according to Al Jazeera.

Egypt’s grand Mufti, Sudan’s Islamic Fiqh Council, Kuwait’s Istihlal (moon-sighting) Committee, Iraq’s Sunni Waqf Board, and Syria’s Fiqh Council also said Eid will fall on Thursday.

Iraq’s Shia Muslims will wait for announcement by Istihlal teams who will look for the crescent moon on Wednesday evening. The countries said Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held in a limited way with the full observation of the health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast every day, from dawn to dusk. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.