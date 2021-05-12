Photos: Thousands followers of Ahlul Bayt offered Eid UL Fitr prayers in Niger Republic

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/25-1.jpg 750 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-12 21:16:222021-05-12 21:16:22Photos: Thousands followers of Ahlul Bayt offered Eid UL Fitr prayers in Niger Republic
Date :Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 | Time : 21:16 |ID: 213047 | Print
You might also like
Indifference to ban Islamic Movement in Nigeria will lead to ban other religious minorities like Christians and…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!