Webinar discusses Quran in German language, culture

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A webinar on “Quran in German language and culture” was organized by the Iranian Cultural Center in Berlin.

The program aimed to provide an opportunity for translators of the Quran into the German language to exchange their experiences in this respect and discuss methods for better conveying the meanings and messages of the Divine Book.

The participants stressed the necessity of discussions among the centers and activists in Quran translation fields. It was also stressed at the program that the existing translations of the Quran in German should be revised and edited for a better understanding of Quranic concepts. The participants in the webinar expressed hope that holding such programs will continue with the participation of more Quran translators.