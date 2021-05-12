President Rouhani: Terrorist attacks pursuing to put Afghanistan in weak stance

President Rouhani held a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the importance of Afghanistan security, Rouhani said supporting the peace process with the opinion of the people and government of Afghanistan is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He stressed that security in Afghanistan is Iran’s security, adding that Iran is ready to help bring peace and tranquility to Afghanistan.

The US has sought to solve its problems in its policies towards the Taliban and does not pay attention to the concerns of the Afghan government and people, he pointed out.

Referring to the more active role of the United Nations in the Afghan peace process for preventing big power’s unilateral policies and imposing them on the government and people of Afghanistan, as well as regional countries, he said that Iran is ready to cooperate in regional consensus under UN initiatives for any help.

Emphasizing the necessity of developing and deepening Iran-Afghanistan relations as two neighboring and Muslim countries, he said that the deepening of the comprehensive document of cooperation between the two states gives a boost to bilateral relations and cooperation.

President Ghani thanked the government and people of Iran for expressing sympathy for the people of Afghanistan and condemning this tragic terrorist incident and said that this was an evil act that was carried out by terrorist groups and left more than 85 martyrs and 200 people injured.

He termed Iran as a friendly and neighboring country of Afghanistan, which has always been with the government and people of Afghanistan in all conditions for making peace and security and emphasized the development of fraternal relations between the two states.

A major blast in front of a school in western Kabul on Sunday afternoon killed more than 85 people, injuring 150 others. Most of the victims were young female students.